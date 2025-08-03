Law & Order: SVU: Season 27; Octavio Pisano to Appear in Additional Episodes of NBC Series

Law & Order: SVU fans have not seen the last of Octavio Pisano. It was announced in May that he was leaving the crime drama after playing Detective Joe Velasco for four seasons. In the season 26 finale, his character received a promotion to Detective Second Grade.

It has been revealed that he will return to the NBC series for the premiere episode and beyond, according to Give Me My Remote.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, and Peter Scanavino star in the series, which will also see the return of Kelli Giddish to full-time status and Aimé Donna Kelly being promoted to a series regular role.

Law & Order: SVU returns to NBC on September 25th.

What do you think? Are you glad that Octavio Pisano will be sticking around just a bit longer on Law & Order: SVU?