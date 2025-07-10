Survival Mode: Season One Ratings

NBC seems to be positioning the new Survival Mode series as a one-and-done show. However, the show is a relatively inexpensive program to produce. If the ratings are good enough, will Survival Mode be renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A docuseries from NBC News, the Survival Mode TV show chronicles some of the most devastating disasters in recent history. They include Hurricane Ian, the Maui wildfires, the Joplin tornado, the Amtrak 501 derailment, the Montecito mudslides, the Fort Worth pileup, the Kentucky floods, Superstorm Sandy, and the sinking of the Costa Concordia. They are explored through firsthand accounts from survivors and rare archival footage. Each episode offers an in-depth look at how ordinary people, alongside first responders and loved ones, faced extraordinary circumstances.

As of July 10, 2025, Survival Mode has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

