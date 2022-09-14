Menu

Succession: Season Five? Brian Cox Doesn’t Want HBO Series to Go Too Long, Like Billions

by Regina Avalos,

Succession TV show on HBO: (canceled or renewed?)

(Photo: David M. Russell/HBO ©2020 HBO. All Rights Reserved)

Succession had a big night at the Emmys – including a win for Best Drama. Star Brian Cox is looking ahead to the HBO show’s future and is unsure if there will be a fifth season. The actor doesn’t want the series to go past its time and dissed a popular Showtime series – Billions.

Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, Jeannie Berlin, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova star in the Succession series which follows the powerful and dysfunctional Roy family in New York City.

Cox said the following about the future of the HBO series, per Variety:

“I don’t know [if there will be a fifth season]. No one’s had their contracts renewed. Who knows how long it will go on? We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like Billions; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show.”

While Cox is unsure of Succession’s future, it’s highly unlikely that HBO wants the Emmy Award-winning series to end anytime soon.

The show was renewed for a fourth season in October 2021, and those 10 episodes don’t have a launch date yet.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Succession? Is it time for the series to end?

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
