Chrisley Knows Best, Growing Up Chrisley, Love Limo: USA Network and E! Shows Reportedly Cancelled

USA Network and E! are reportedly severing ties with the Chrisley family. According to Deadline, the Chrisley Knows Best, Growing Up Chrisley, and Love Limo TV shows have all been cancelled. The move comes after stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison.

Todd was given a 12-year sentence plus 16 months of probation after, in June, being found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans. There were also various tax crimes, including conspiring to defraud the IRS. His wife Julie was found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice and was sentenced to seven years with 16 months probation.

Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was sentenced to three years in prison. He was found guilty of filing two false corporate tax returns on behalf of the Chrisleys’ company.

Chrisley Knows Best, which premiered on USA Network in 2014, follows the lives of Georgia real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley and his wealthy family. The show was renewed for a 10th season in May, and episodes that were filmed before the convictions will air next year.

Spin-off Growing Up Chrisley launched in January 2019 and revolves around two of the couple’s oldest offspring, Chase and Savannah. The first three seasons aired on USA, and the fourth moved to the E! cable channel. The fourth season episodes finished airing last month.

A dating series, Love Limo was ordered to series in May and was to be hosted and executive produced by Todd Chrisley. The E! show would have featured Chrisley helping singles find love utilizing 20-minute interactions.

