Growing Up Chrisley, Chrisley Knows Best: USA Network Renewed for Summer 2021

The Chrisley family is not going anywhere anytime soon. USA Network has renewed both reality shows for new seasons. Growing Up Chrisley will return for its third season, and Chrisley Knows Best will return for its ninth season this summer. Season eight ended on the cable network last night. Both shows follow the adventures of the Chrisley family.

USA Network revealed more about both shows and their renewals in a press release. Check that out below.

“Year to-date, Chrisley Knows Best is averaging 1.5 million total viewers, 677,000 P25-54 and 503,000 P18-49, up two percent among total viewers, five percent among P25-54 and flat among P18-49 versus the 2020 average. Additionally, the series ranks among the Top 5 unscripted cable series on Set Top Box VOD in 2020. · Season two of Growing Up Chrisley delivered 1.1 million total viewers, 595,000 P25-54, and 498,000 P18-49, up 11 percent, 20 percent and 12 percent, respectively, compared to season one. · Chrisley Knows Best follows the entertaining life of outspoken patriarch Todd Chrisley and his over-the-top Southern family, which includes his loving wife Julie, their charming, strong-willed children Chase, Savannah and Grayson, their granddaughter Chloe and Todd’s beloved mother Nanny Faye. · Growing Up Chrisley follows Chase and Savannah as they embrace adulthood away from Todd and Julie. Chase has turned a corner in his maturity and is more interested in “adulting,” while Savannah is entering a new chapter in her life and ready to focus on herself, her friends, and having fun. But no matter how much they’ve grown up, Todd will make sure the kids never venture too far from home and their family.”

Return dates for neither series were revealed.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley? Do you plan to watch the new seasons on USA Network?