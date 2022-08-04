Andor: New Star Wars Prequel Series to Run Only Two Seasons (Photos)

Andor is coming to Disney+ in September, and it has now been revealed that Star Wars fans can expect just two seasons. The series will end just as the Rogue One film’s timeline begins, per Deadline. The series follows the life of Cassian Andor.

Tony Gilroy, the showrunner of the later Star Wars series, spoke about the plans at the TCA press tour for Disney+. He said the following:

“We are covering one year in our first 12 episodes, that we’ve completed, in fact we’re finishing our final mix on [episode] 12 tomorrow. We are going to do another 12 episodes starting in November and the organizing principle for shooting is that we do blocks of three, so last year we were looking at the difficulty of doing five years, which seemed like it would take us the next 30 years. The answer elegantly presented itself; we’re going to take our four blocks of three [episodes] in the second half of the show and each block is going to represent another year closer. We really get to take the formative forging of Cassian Andor in the first 12 episodes and then we get to take that organism that we’ve built up and run it through the next four years in a really exciting narrative fashion.”

Andor was originally set to arrive on the streaming service later this month, but it will now arrive on September 21st. Disney+ released some first-look images from the upcoming series (above and below).

What do you think? Are you excited to see Andor on Disney+ next month?