Power Book IV: Force: Season Three of Starz Crime Drama Begins Production

Get ready for more Power Book IV: Force. Season three of the Starz series has started filming in Chicago. The cable network renewed the series in December 2023, only weeks after the 10-episode second season finished airing in November.

Starring Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Carmela Zumbado, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Miriam A. Hyman, Adrienne Walker, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan, the series follows Tommy Egan (Sikora) after he leaves NYC and lands in Chicago.

Starz revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“STARZ announced today that production has begun on season three of its action-packed drama series “Power Book IV: Force” in Chicago. The popular series stars Joseph Sikora as “Tommy Egan,” a fan-favorite character who continues to captivate fans with his unique brand of humor. The high-octane series continues to be set and filmed in Chicago, where the heartbeat of the city lends itself to the authentic setting for the gritty, action packed drama, and provides a fitting showcase for the ensemble cast who reflect the melting pot of cultures that make the Windy City so great. Additionally, it was previously announced that production is underway in New York for season four of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which recently aired its jaw-dropping season three finale. As the third spinoff in the “Power” franchise, “Power Book IV: Force” showcases “Tommy Egan,” led by Joseph Sikora, (“Power,” “Ozark”) who cuts ties in New York and heads to Chicago in search of family. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s ruthless drug game between two of the city’s biggest crews, and a revolving door of rivalries trying to stake their claim. Tommy is more determined than ever to be the sole distributor in Chicago and must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin. Viewers can catch up on seasons one and two of “Power Book IV: Force” in its entirety on the STARZ app. “Power Book IV: Force” stars Joseph Sikora (“Power,” “Ozark”) as “Tommy Egan,” Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty,” “The Oath”) as “Diamond Sampson,” Lili Simmons (“Banshee,” “Ray Donovan”) as “Claudia Flynn,” Shane Harper (“Hightown,” “A Teacher”) as “Vic Flynn,” Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers,” “Snowfall”) as “Jenard Sampson,” Carmela Zumbado (“You,” “Chicago PD”) as “Mireya Garcia,” Manuel Eduardo Ramirez (“Snowfall,” “Queen of the South”) as “Miguel Garcia,” Miriam A. Hyman (“The Chi,” “The Laundromat”) as “US Attorney Stacy Marks,” Chris Tardio (“Ray Donovan,” “Younger”) as “Lieutenant Bobby DiFranco,” Adrienne Walker (“Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “FBI”) as “Shanti ‘Showstopper’ Page,” Anthony Fleming III (“Prison Break,” “The Beast”) as “JP,” and Lucien Cambric (“Chicago P.D.,” “The Chi”) as “D-Mac.” “Power Book IV: Force” is the third series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Gary Lennon (“Power,” “Euphoria”) served as showrunner and executive producer for season two and will return for season three. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Terri Kopp and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.”

The premiere date for Power Book IV: Force season three will be announced later.

