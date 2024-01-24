When Calls the Heart: Season 11 of Hallmark Series to Feature Many Changes

When Calls the Heart has a return date, and fans of the series do not have long to wait to find out what happens next to the residents of Hope Valley. Season 11 of the drama will arrive in April.

Starring Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, Martin Cummins, Kayla Wallace, Loretta Walsh, Viv Leacock, Amanda Wong, Johannah Newmarch, Natasha Burnett, Ben Rosenbaum, and Hrothgar Mathews, the series follows school teacher Elizabeth Thornton as she lives her life in the small town of Hope Valley. Season 10 saw her ending her engagement and dealing with her hidden feelings for another.

Hallmark Channel revealed more about what is next in the series in a press release.

“It’s news that will get the Hearties’ hearts racing! After an electrifying finale left fans and viewers stunned last October, Hallmark Channel announced today that season 11 of their longest-running original series, “When Calls the Heart,” will make its return in a few months! Coming off an exciting Season 10 finale, this season brings the promise of a new start, romance, community, and reunion. Season 11 premieres on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 9pm/8c with a total of 12 episodes! In season 11 of “When Calls the Heart,” schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton embarks on a fresh start – with new romance, new challenges, and new style. She and Mountie Nathan Grant navigate their growing romantic feelings while also leaning on each other for support as they face new parenting obstacles. Newly elected Governor Lucas Bouchard must confront his past in order to embrace his strengths and lead Hope Valley into the future. Retired Mountie Bill Avery and newspaper reporter Rosemary Coulter team up to unravel a mystery putting their entire community at risk. This season explores renewal, redemption, and of course romance as Hope Valley enters the 1920’s. “If there’s anything we can take away from the success of “When Calls the Heart”, it’s that these stories, these characters, and essentially their lives, is that they resonate and they matter deeply to so many of our viewers,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming. “11 seasons is a celebration of the kind of heartwarming content that we strive to bring to the fans every year.” “When Calls the Heart,” the longest-running Hallmark Channel original series, proves viewers always want more of Hope Valley: Season 10 concluded on a ratings-high note, securing Hallmark Channel’s title as the #1 most-watched entertainment cable network on weekends throughout its 12-week run among key demographics. Dovetailing the top network rank, Season 10 delivered the #1 most-watched entertainment cable program every Sunday among Women 18+. What’s more, the finale episode was crowned the #1 most-watched entertainment cable program on Sunday and of the week among key demos, as well as the most-watched episode of the season.”

Erin Krakow also spoke about the upcoming season. She said, “Time has flown by since the end of season 10 and I cannot put into words how thrilled I am for the premiere of Season 11 of “When Calls the Heart. It’s such a warm feeling to know that we have the loyalty, love, and longevity to make it this far and that is a true testament to our viewers. I’m beyond proud and grateful to our hardworking crew, writers, producers, cast, and Hallmark Channel for their vision and support. I cannot wait for viewers to tune in to this season and to continue on this journey with all of us! Season 11 delivers more heart than ever before!

Previous reports teased the possible return of Lori Loughlin to the long-running series, but that has not been confirmed. She departed the series during season six due to a legal scandal. However, with reunion stated as one of the themes of season 11, it is possible fans could see Abigail Stanton return to Hope Valley.

A poster for season 11 of When Calls the Heart is below.

