Line of Fire, Newlyweds, Rockford Files, Sunset P.I.: NBC Orders Four Series for 2026-27 Season

NBC has added four new scripted shows to its lineup for next season, bringing in some big names, including Peter Krause and David Boreanaz. The new shows include dramas Line of Fire and The Rockford Files, and comedies Newlyweds and Sunset P.I.

NBC shared the following about the new shows:

“NBC ANNOUNCES FOUR SERIES ORDERS FOR THE 2026-27 SEASON

NEW DRAMA SERIES

“LINE OF FIRE”

A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

The series stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O’Brien, Taylor Bloom and Charlie Barnett.

Writer Josh Safran executive produces with Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector. Director Rebecca Thomas also executive produces (pilot only).

“Line of Fire” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“THE ROCKFORD FILES”

A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn’t commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn’t take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime.

The series stars David Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Felix Solis and Jacki Weaver.

Writer Mike Daniels executive produces with Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman. Chris Leanza is co-executive producer. Director Greg Mottola also executive produces (pilot only).

“The Rockford Files” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

NEW COMEDY SERIES

“NEWLYWEDS”

A later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship.

The series stars Téa Leoni and Tim Daly with Jamie Lee Curtis as a recurring guest star.

Writer Gail Lerner executive produces with executive producers Eric and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company, Jamie Lee Curtis, Scott Schwartz, and Lionsgate Television. Director Pam Fryman also executive produces (pilot only).

“Newlyweds” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution handles international sales for all the above series.

“SUNSET P.I.”

Continues the proud tradition of Los Angeles private eyes that began with Philip Marlowe and will end with this show.

The series stars Jake Johnson, Jane Levy, Langston Kerman, Mary Shalaby and Keith David.

Writers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici will executive produce. Director Akiva Schaffer also executive produces (pilot only).

“Sunset P.I.” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.”