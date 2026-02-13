The Rockford Files: David Boreanaz Cast in NBC Reboot Pilot with Blessing of James Garner’s Daughter

The Rockford Files has found its lead. The NBC pilot has cast David Boreanaz in the role James Garner played in the original series.

According to Deadline, only two actors were considered for the role, and Boreanaz took it when the first would not commit because of the filming location. The pilot will be shot in Atlanta, with additional filming taking place in Los Angeles.

The actor does have the support of Garner’s family. Gigi Garner responded to his casting on X. According to another Deadline report, she said the following:

“So, I recently got a call from David Boreanaz. He was kind enough to share that he was offered the series and thinking about it. He wanted to know how I felt about the reboot, etc… If anybody can do it, HE CAN! I’m [100 percent] on board! It is going to be great! #PureClass #Jimbo.”

Additional details for the potential series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this reboot if it lands on NBC?