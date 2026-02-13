The Way Home: Season Four; Hallmark Reveals Premiere Date, Poster and Casting for Final Episodes

The Way Home is coming to an end, but not before one last season airs. Hallmark revealed the April premiere date for season four of the drama series with the release of a new poster. The addition of Bianca Melchior, Gabriel Hogan, and Dan Jeannotte to the cast was also announced.

Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Julia Tomasone, Jordan Doww, Jefferson Brown, and Devin Cecchetto star in the series, which follows three generations of the Landry family.

Hallmark shared the following about the series:

“Fans of Hallmark Channel’s critically acclaimed, hit series The Way Home get to jump back into the pond for more twists and turns of the Landry family’s journey continues. The fourth and final season premieres on the network Sunday, April 19 (9:00 p.m. ET/PT), streams next day on Hallmark+. Series stars Andie MacDowell (Maid, Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove), Chyler Leigh (Supergirl, Grey’s Anatomy), Evan Willams (Blonde, Versailles), Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice) and Spencer MacPherson (School Spirits) all reprise their roles, as do Julia Tomasone (Ghostwriter), Jordan Doww (Ganymede) and Devin Cecchetto (The Parker Andersons/Amelia Parker), who joined the cast last season. With the Landry family’s time travels taking them to1925 in season four comes the introduction of Bianca Melchior (Wicked, Schmigadoon!) as young Fern Landry as well as Hallmark fan favorites Gabriel Hogan (Hannah Swensen Mysteries) as Grayson Goodwin and Dan Jeannotte (All I Need for Christmas, Good Witch) as Port Haven’s new Temperance Inspector Cliff Kane. New journeys and revelations await the Landry family across generations. At the beginning of season four, Alice (Laflamme-Snow) is about to graduate high school, Kat (Leigh) and Elliot (Williams) dream of the next steps for their relationship while Del (MacDowell) realizes she will soon be an empty-nester again. But Del, Kat, Alice and Elliot should know by now that no matter how hard they try to focus on the future, the past is never gone. As more mysteries are unearthed, the Port Haven of the past and the Landry family of generations before might just contain the answers they seek. The Way Home is a Neshama Entertainment production in association with MarVista Entertainment. Executive producers are Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, Fernando Szew, Hannah Pillemer, Larry Grimaldi, Ani Kevork, Arnie Zipursky, Marly Reed, Suzanne L. Berger, MacDowell and Leigh. The series is produced by John Calvert. Mitch Geddes, Jessica Runk and Michael Hanley serve as consulting producers.”

The poster for season four, as posted by Hallmark, is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Hallmark series? Will you be sad to see it end?