CIA: CBS Previews New Series Starring Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss

CIA is coming soon to CBS, and the network is releasing new details about the latest addition to the Dick Wolf franchise. A trailer has also been released.

Tom Ellis, Nick Gehlfuss, Necar Zadegan, and Natalee Linez star in the series, which follows what happens when a CIA operative and an FBI agent are paired together.

CBS shared the following about the series:

“When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear — their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan and Natalee Linez also star. From Wolf Entertainment, CIA premieres Monday, Feb. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).”

Last month, it was revealed that Jeremy Sisto from FBI would appear on the series premiere for CIA, and now more crossovers have been announced. According to Deadline, Alana De La Garza and Missy Peregrym will appear on CIA this season, and Necar Zadegan will appear on an upcoming episode of FBI.

Mike Weiss said the following about the crossovers:

“Fans get to see their favorite characters flex their muscles in cases and in situations that can differ from their work in their ordinary worlds. And we get to expand the universe of BOTH shows – the CIA and FBI might be racing to keep people safe from various threats, but in crossing characters over, we get to show that both agencies are hard at work in the same city, on the same timeline, in the same shared reality. That’s fun! Isn’t it?”

CIA arrives on February 23rd. The trailer for the new series is below.

What do you think? Are you excited about seeing this new CBS series?