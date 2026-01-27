CIA: FBI Star to Appear In CBS Series Premiere

CIA premieres on CBS next month, and an FBI cast member will help launch the series with a guest-starring appearance. According to TV Line, Jeremy Sisto will appear on the series premiere of the latest Dick Wolf series.

Sisto stars in FBI as FBI’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. Tom Ellis, Nick Gehlfuss, Necar Zadegan and Natalee Linez also star in the series.

CBS revealed the following about the premiere:

“”Directed Energy” – When a top-secret weapon is stolen in broad daylight from a U.S. defense contractor, CIA agent Colin Glass is paired with FBI agent Bill Goodman to investigate. Their new partnership gets off to a rocky start, but they soon realize their opposing viewpoints may be their greatest asset, on the series premiere of CIA, Monday, Feb. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeremy Sisto guest stars as FBI’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine.”

