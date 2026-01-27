Love Story: FX Releases Premiere Date & Key Art for Ryan Murphy Series

Love Story has its premiere date. The new Ryan Murphy series will arrive on FX next month. The anthology series will show the romance and tragic deaths of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bissette.

FX shared the following about the series:

“Exploring the undeniable chemistry, whirlwind courtship and high-profile marriage of one of the most iconic couples of the 20th century, FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is set to premiere globally on Thursday, Feb. 12 with an FX/Hulu three-episode simulcast at 9 p.m. EST, and internationally on Disney+. Following the premiere, one new episode of the nine-episode series will air weekly. The first installment in Ryan Murphy’s Love Story anthology, FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is a limited series inspired by Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. It was a love story that captured the attention of the nation: John F. Kennedy Jr. (Paul Anthony Kelly) was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon) was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder. John and Carolyn’s connection was immediate, electric and undeniable. As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart. Featuring Grace Gummer (Caroline Kennedy), Naomi Watts (Jackie Kennedy Onassis), Alessandro Nivola (Calvin Klein), Leila George (Kelly Klein), Sydney Lemmon (Lauren Bessette) and Constance Zimmer (Ann Marie Messina), Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette charts the complex and heartbreaking journey of a couple whose private love became a national obsession. FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is created by Connor Hines and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Connor Hines, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Monica Levinson, Kim Rosenstock, D.V. DeVincentis and Tanase Popa. Max Winkler executive produced and directed the pilot episode. It is produced by 20th Television.”

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Ryan Murphy series on FX next month?