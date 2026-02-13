Tribunal Justice: Season Three Trailer and Premiere Date Unveiled for Prime Video Court Series

Tribunal Justice has its return date set. Season three of the court series will arrive next month. Prime Video released a trailer teasing the series.

Judge Patricia DiMango, Judge Tanya Acker, and Judge Adam Levy are featured in the series from Judge Judith Sheindlin. The series premiered in 2023 and was renewed through season three in 2024.

Prime Video shared the following about the series’ return:

“Prime Video released the official trailer for Tribunal Justice Season Three and announced the show is premiering on March 2. Created and executive produced by judicial icon Judge Judy Sheindlin, Tribunal Justice will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S., UK, and Germany with new episodes available every weekday. Tribunal Justice features a beloved panel of three dynamic judges adjudicating real and compelling cases. It is followed by a lively and spirited deliberation, where the judges don’t always see eye-to-eye, which makes for an exciting verdict. Tribunal Justice is presided over by Judge Patricia DiMango, former New York State Supreme Court Justice and Administrative Judge of the New York State Supreme Court, Criminal Term, Kings County; Judge Tanya Acker, an experienced civil litigator and former Judge Pro Tem in Los Angeles; and Judge Adam Levy, former Putnam County District Attorney and a criminal defense lawyer for 20 years. Keeping order in the court are bailiffs Cassandra Britt and Petri Hawkins Byrd. The series is created and executive produced by Judge Sheindlin. Roland Tieh is the show runner and executive producer. Scott Koondel is also an executive producer. Sandra Allen is the co-executive producer. Koondel’s Sox Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of Tribunal Justice.”

The season three trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season three?