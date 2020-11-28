Mr. Mayor: NBC Previews New Ted Danson Comedy Series

Mr. Mayor is coming to NBC next month, and the network has released a couple of previews for the new comedy which stars Ted Danson and Holly Hunter. The new comedy will join the network’s Thursday night line-up. Danson was last seen on Thursday night on NBC in The Good Place.

NBC revealed the following about Mr. Mayor in a press release.

“From Emmy Award winners Robert Carlock and Tina Fey, Mr. Mayor follows a retired businessman (Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city.”

Mr. Mayor arrives on January 7th with a double episode premiere. Check out the previews for the new NBC comedy below.

