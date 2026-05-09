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Tires: Season Three Premiere Date and BTS Photos Unveiled for Netflix Comedy Series

by Regina Avalos,

Tires TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Cr. Jessica Kourkounis/ Netflix © 2026

Tires has its return date set. Season three of the comedy series will arrive in August, and Netflix shared new behind-the-scenes photos featuring the cast.

Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias star in the series, which follows a man after he takes over his father auto store chain.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Netflix has announced that Tires will return with its third season on Thursday, August 13, 2026. Shane Gillis, John McKeever and Steve Gerben broke the news live during the “Netflix Is a Joke Fest Presents: Bill Simmons with the Creators of Tires” event at The Wiltern.

Tires Synopsis: Will (Steven Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Shane Gillis).

Season 2 Logline: After the unexpected success of their big marketing idea, Will and Shane rush to grow personally and professionally without fully realizing the cost of doing business.”

More behind-the-scenes photos for the series are below.

Tires TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Cr. Jessica Kourkounis/ Netflix © 2026

Tires TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Cr. Jessica Kourkounis/ Netflix © 2026

Tires TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Cr. Jessica Kourkounis/ Netflix © 2026

Tires TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Cr. Jessica Kourkounis/ Netflix © 2026

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix? Do you plan to watch its third season?


Canceled and renewed TV show

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