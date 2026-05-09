Brilliant Minds: Cast of NBC Series React to Cancellation Ahead of Drama’s Return

Brilliant Minds has been canceled, but there are still 6 episodes left to watch before the series ends. The cast of the medical drama took to their social media accounts to react to the series’ cancellation.

Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Brian Altemus, John Clarence Stewart, and Al Calderon star in the NBC series, which follows Dr. Oliver Wolf, an incredibly gifted neurologist who suffers from a rare condition.

Check out the posts from Tamberla Perry, Al Calderon, and more below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamberla Perry (@tamberlaperry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeMane Davis (@demanedavis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Altemus (@brianaltemus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A L C A L D E R O N (@alcalderon)

Brilliant Minds returns on May 27th.

What do you think? Will you be sad to see this series end?