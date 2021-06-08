Run the World: Season One Ratings

The Starz cable channel has very few original scripted series and the comedies typically don’t attract a lot of viewers. Will this new show be an exception? Will Run the World be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A comedy, the Run the World TV series was created by Leigh Davenport and stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Stephen Bishop, Tosin Morohunfola, Erika Alexander, Nick Sagar, and Jay Walker, with Tonya Pinkins guesting. The show follows a group of Black women — vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends — who work, live, and play in Harlem as they strive for “world domination”. Whitney Green (West) is a perfectionist who almost always plays by the rules. An audacious romantic, Ella McFair (Bordeaux) is figuring out what she truly wants both personally and professionally. Renee Ross (Webb) is the vivacious, soon-to-be-divorced diva with a seemingly thriving career while Sondi Hill (Reid) is an erudite professional who begins to reevaluate both her career and personal priorities. This series revolves around enviable friendships and a group of ladies who are not just surviving but thriving together.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



