So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Ratings



The So You Think You Can Dance series has been around since 2005 and its ratings have been in decline for many years. It appeared to be in danger of being cancelled at various times. Then, the pandemic hit, and this FOX show was off the air for nearly three years. Will the long hiatus or the changes at the judges’ table help renew viewer interest in the series or, will the numbers fall much lower? Will So You Think You Can Dance be cancelled or renewed for season 18? Stay tuned.

A dance competition reality TV series, the So You Think You Can Dance TV show is hosted by Cat Deeley. After a three-year absence, the show introduces a new judging panel with Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Matthew Morrison, and JoJo Siwa. The program features highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking, and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with new twists and turns introduced into the competition.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 16 of So You Think You Can Dance on FOX (which aired in Summer 2019) averaged a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.07 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



