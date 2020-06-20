Does the 16th season of the So You Think You Can Dance TV show on FOX have you tapping your feet? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like So You Think You Can Dance is cancelled or renewed for season 17. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all the season 16 episodes of So You Think You Can Dance here. *Status update below.
A FOX dance competition reality TV series, hosted by Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance pits dancers against one another, in a bid to become “America’s Favorite Dancer.” In season 16, returning judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy are joined by Laurieann Gibson (Lady Gaga’s choreographer) and SYTYCD veteran Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval. Together, the judges assess the dancers’ ability in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking, and more. The chosen dancers then work with choreographers and compete. Each week, contestants are eliminated until a winner is selected in the season finale.
What do you think? Which season 16 episodes of the So You Think You Can Dance TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should FOX cancel or renew So You Think You Can Dance for a 17th season?
*2/20/20 update: FOX has renewed So You Think You Can Dance for a 17th season for Summer 2020.
6/20/20 update: FOX later cancelled the series due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it could return in summer 2021.
“So You Think You Can Dance” is one of my favorite TV series that I look forward to, year after year. This program showcases exceptional talent, as well as outstanding mentoring and choreography! The producer and others responsible for the creation of this programming are genius. Can’t wait for Season 17!
I love this show in all its iterations. The dancers and choreographers continue to be outstanding! But I long for more live shows, more all stars, fewer audition shows. SYTYCD has been the height of my TV viewing season for the past 16 years. May it continue!
I’m not in the most popular demographic and I’m not sure why that age group is given so much control over what’s watched on television. Or maybe I do and I don’t like the answer. God forbid a program should be shown for content and entertainment rather than how much money it can generate. I love watching really good dancers make amazing choreography come to life. Great stories can be told and magic made. How about we cut back on car chases & Pyrotechnics that appeal to all the little boys, and the vindictive, mean spirited hoo ya & one-upsman-ship… Read more »
We also love watching incredible choreography being performed! Also love the makeup. Wish they would show more of the look instead of all the flashing lights that block the view and create shadows. I’d like to see all the costuming and artwork being done on the contestants. Really like the two new judges and glad they were added. It would be great if the show would have one gal and one guy winning instead of only one dancer winning it all.
I don’t like Cat Deeley. I find her speech difficult to understand. You would think America has enough capable people to fill her position. English accent does nothing for the show.
I don’t understand why the show has to cut to top 10. It is now August and we are not to the live shows yet. I don’t know the dancers and to the point where I don’t care. I liked the old format where the all stars came in at the end and the top 20 partnered with each other. You got to know the personalities and really root for some one . Not now with this new format. Too bad. I guess it is cheaper this way instead of doing the live shows. Also way too many montages and… Read more »
I used to LOVE this show. I don’t like the new set with the round stage, don’t like the 2 new judges….the woman is a know it all. And the new time waster is those tooooo long interviews. I hope the second show it better.