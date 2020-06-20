Does the 16th season of the So You Think You Can Dance TV show on FOX have you tapping your feet? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like So You Think You Can Dance is cancelled or renewed for season 17. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all the season 16 episodes of So You Think You Can Dance here. *Status update below.

A FOX dance competition reality TV series, hosted by Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance pits dancers against one another, in a bid to become “America’s Favorite Dancer.” In season 16, returning judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy are joined by Laurieann Gibson (Lady Gaga’s choreographer) and SYTYCD veteran Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval. Together, the judges assess the dancers’ ability in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking, and more. The chosen dancers then work with choreographers and compete. Each week, contestants are eliminated until a winner is selected in the season finale.





*2/20/20 update: FOX has renewed So You Think You Can Dance for a 17th season for Summer 2020.

6/20/20 update: FOX later cancelled the series due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it could return in summer 2021.