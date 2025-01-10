Friday Night Lights: Taylor Kitsch Has Been Asked to be Part of the Reboot Series

Friday Night Lights may be returning for a reboot, and one star of the original series has revealed that he was asked to appear in the reboot series. The original series aired on NBC.

Taylor Kitsch was being interviewed about his current American Primeval project when he revealed that he was asked to appear in the reboot. He wouldn’t want to star in the reboot, but he said the following, according to EW:

“I would come in and do something that maybe for an episode or something. I would go do maybe play an opposing teams coach or something and be on screen for like eight seconds. I would do that.”

In 2018, when there was talk of a possible Friday Night Lights reunion movie, Kitsch said he would not participate if it did happen. He said:

“I wouldn’t be up in arms for a quarter-second. I would wish them all the best, and I would be curious and watch it. I’m grateful for that time. I know it was a springboard for me, and Friday Night Lights has got such a cult following. People still stop me all the time on the street to talk about Riggins, but I think it’s sometimes a beautiful thing just to let it be and realize that that was a time in your life where you grew as a person and as an actor. We had such a great set, and I still have amazing relationships with Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton and Derek Phillips, and that’s what I’ll take from it. There’s no point for me to just relive something that feels like it went off into the sunset in the right way.”

What do you think? Would you want to see Taylor Kitsch back for the Friday Night Lights reboot?