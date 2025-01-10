Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Shifting Gears, Chicago PD, Raid the Cage, Special Forces, Inside the NFL

Published:

Shifting Gears TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Disney/Mike Taing)

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 ratingsNew episodes: Shifting Gears, Abbott Elementary, Celebrity Jeopardy!, What Would You Do?, Raid the Cage, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PDSpecial: The Price Is Right at Night.  Sports: Inside the NFL. Reruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Elsbeth.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



