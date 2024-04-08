People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer: ID Series Highlights Survivor Stories

Get ready to find out how ordinary people managed to escape death at the hands of a serial killer. Investigation Discovery is releasing People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer next month.

The six-episode series will feature stories told by the people who lived them. ID revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The leading true crime network Investigation Discovery and PEOPLE, the nation’s largest magazine brand, are joining forces yet again to bring captivating stories from PEOPLE’s award-winning journalists to ID with PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: SURVIVING A SERIAL KILLER. In this new series, survivors take back the narrative by sharing the disturbing yet empowering accounts of how they escaped the clutches of a serial killer. With a commitment to bring killers to justice, the powerful six-part series PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: SURVIVING A SERIAL KILLER premieres on Sunday, May 5 at 9/8c on ID.

In PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: SURVIVING A SERIAL KILLER, survivors, their loved ones, and law enforcement come together to piece together the emotional, shocking, and exclusive stories that finally brought serial killers to justice. The premiere episode tells the story of serial killer Rodney Alcala who appeared on a popular dating series in the midst of his murder spree. Known as “The Dating Game Killer,” Alcala is believed to have 80-120 victims spanning from California to New Hampshire. Now, PEOPLE’s acclaimed original reporting brings together the untold story of teenage survivor, Morgan Rowan. In 1965, Alcala attacked her – only to brutalize her again three years later. Plagued with guilt after he attacked an 8-year-old girl months later, this episode recounts her decades long search for the other who survived the evil of Rodney Alcala.

Surviving the Railroad Killer

Premieres Sunday, May 12 at 9/8c on ID

Angel Reséndiz, aka the Railroad Killer, operated in towns from California to Florida. Although he admitted to nine murders, there are many others that have since been linked to him with DNA. Now, his sole survivor, Holly K. Dunn, not only played a critical part in his sentencing but has since created a non-profit advocacy center that helps victims of sexual assault and sexual abuse.

Surviving the Casanova Killer

Premieres Sunday, May 19 at 9/8c on ID

A single mom, Barbara Maybe Abel, comes home to find a man holding her disabled sister hostage. He then tries to kidnap her young son, but she begs him to take her instead. She is at his mercy for days, and to survive, she must get Paul John Knowles to fall in love with her.

Surviving the Bishop’s Basement

Premieres Sunday, May 26 at 9/8c on ID

Gary Heidnick, who calls runs a church out of his house and calls himself “The Bishop,” abducts a woman and holds her captive. Soon, he imprisons six women in his basement and tortures them. As captives begin to die, Josefina Rivera knows her only chance of survival is to escape.

Surviving the Handsome Devil

Premieres Sunday, June 2 at 9/8c on ID

In the suburbs of Chicago, a handsome man with searing blue eyes turns out to be a bloodthirsty monster hiding in plain sight and attacking young women at will. However, it takes decades for the survivors to discover that Bruce Lindahl is a serial killer. Now, Sherry Hopson and Annette Lazar come forward to discuss coming face-to-face with the cold-blooded killer.

Surviving the Cook Brothers

Premieres Sunday, June 9 at 9/8c on ID

In 1981, two men rape and shoot a young mother, forcing her fiancé to watch it all. After nearly dying, Cheryl Bartlett Fann, learns her attackers are a pair of serial killers who are also brothers. It will take two decades before justice prevails over Nathanial & Anthony Cook.

PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: SURVIVING A SERIAL KILLER is produced for ID by Radley Studios and PEOPLE.”