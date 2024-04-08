The New Look: Season Two; Apple TV+ Series Creator Discusses Drama’s Possible Future

The New Look’s finale aired last Wednesday, and some are wondering if a second season is possible. Creator Todd A. Kessler spoke about the drama’s future with The Hollywood Reporter.

The series, which stars Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang, and Glenn Close, follows the life of Christian Dior. Season one ended with the release of his 1947 collection. If renewed, the drama will continue to follow his life, the life of the company he created, and the fashion industry.

Kessler said the following about the Apple TV+ series:

“That was the first time that I had ever heard of it as an anthology series. As with the other series that I’ve created in Bloodline and Damages, we begin with the notion that it could go five or six seasons. So this series would follow the life of Christian Dior. You would then follow Christian Dior in his tremendous, overnight, unprecedented success in the second season, and what actually befalls him, how he deals with that success. He’s coming to America for the first time. He’s going to Dallas. [Former Neiman Marcus president and CEO] Stanley Marcus, had a fashion awards, and Christian Dior won designer of the year and was brought to Dallas. So you have someone who’s never been out of France, going to Dallas, Texas — your imagination can take you where it might, a Frenchman not understanding the food, not understanding this whole world of Texas. And he was also in New York. So it follows Dior’s life and Chanel’s life. And eventually when Dior dies 10 years into his fashion house, which would be potentially in a subsequent season to the second, there’s a hand off to Yves Saint Laurent, who was his protégé, and Dior had trained Saint Laurent from the time he was 19 to 21. And when Dior dies, Saint Laurent takes over Dior, the world’s most profitable, influential fashion house, at the age of 21. And the series would go on to follow the life of Yves Saint Laurent up until the ’80s. And we would then get the deaths of [Pierre] Balmain, [Cristóbal] Balenciaga, Chanel in due time and how the fashion industry, for the first time ever, handed over fashion houses to other designers to design under the name of the founder. So that hadn’t happened prior to Dior dying.”

