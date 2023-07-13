Bad Sisters: Season Two Teased by Apple TV+ Series Creator Following Emmy Nominations

Bad Sisters was renewed for a second season in November 2022, and Irish actor and writer Sharon Hargon (above, left) has been hard at work on the new episodes. Yesterday, the series’s first season received four Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Lead Actress for Hargon. She hopes the whole team can come to Los Angeles for the Emmys.

Starring Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, and Sarah Greene, the series follows the Garvey sisters as they deal with the death of their parents and plot to kill the abusive husband of one of the sisters. The murder of the man ended the first season.

Horgan said the following about season two of the Apple TV+ series, per Deadline:

“I was working until 1:30 in the morning on my rewrites… I feel like the thing we wanted to do with the second series is to make it in a lot of ways very familiar, and in a lot of ways completely different because you need to sort recognize and still connect to a story, but from a writing point of view, you don’t want to be repeating yourself and going over old ground. I think the thing that interests me is the ‘what happens next’ of it. There is a joyfulness, but every single one of their lives has been impacted incredibly negatively. And so [season two’s] the aftermath of that. Lots of things happened in the first season that we’re able to use in a really delicious way, but I can’t really tell you how.”

The premiere date for Bad Sisters season two will be announced later.

