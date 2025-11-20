Menu

Wild Cards, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit: CW Announces Midseason Schedule

by Regina Avalos,

Wild Cards TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo Credit: Justine Yeung/The CW — © 2025 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The CW has announced its midseason lineup, including new seasons of Wild Cards, Scrabble, and Trivial Pursuit. Missing from the lineup is the eighth and final season of All-American.

CW revealed the following about its midseason lineup:

“The CW Network today announced the midseason premiere dates for the returning hit series WILD CARDS, second seasons of the fan-favorite game shows SCRABBLE and TRIVIAL PURSUIT, and new episodes of the adrenaline-packed POLICE 24/7.

From Blink49 Studios, Front Street Pictures and Piller/Segan, in association with The CW for commissioning broadcaster CBC in Canada, WILD CARDS stars Vanessa Morgan (“Riverdale”) and Giacomo Gianniotti (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and returns for a 10-episode third season on Monday, January 26, 2026 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). Season 3 picks up one month after last season’s finale, with Max (Morgan) now working as an official police consultant. Her world is immediately upended by two arrivals: First, Ellis (Gianniotti) returns to the force, cleared of all charges and ready to be her partner again. Second, the woman at Max’s door is revealed to be her long-lost mother, Vivienne (Tamara Taylor) – who Max believed was dead. Vivienne’s shocking return ignites the dangerous, high-stakes events of Season 3 and further upends Max’s already complicated relationship with Ellis.

Thursday night is game night on The CW this January with the returns of fan-favorite game shows SCRABBLE on Thursday, January 22, 2026 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) and TRIVIAL PURSUIT (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), based on Hasbro’s iconic board games of the same titles. Multiple Grammy-nominated, Peabody, and Emmy(R) Award winning actor, writer, producer, director and comedian Craig Ferguson (“The Late Late Show,” “Celebrity Name Game”) joins SCRABBLE as the show’s new host while Emmy(R) Award-winning actor, director, producer and podcaster LeVar Burton (“Roots,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Reading Rainbow”) returns as host and executive producer of TRIVIAL PURSUIT.

The pulse-pounding hit unscripted series POLICE 24/7 from acclaimed executive producer SallyAnn Salsano (“Jersey Shore”) through her Mullholland Media moves to a new night with original episodes debuting Wednesday, January 21, 2026 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

The CW’s 2026 midseason premiere schedule is below. All times ET/PT.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21
8:00-9:00pm POLICE 24/7 (Original Episode)
9:00-10:00pm POLICE 24/7 (Encore Episode)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 22
8:00-9:00pm SCRABBLE (Season 2 Premiere)
9:00-10:00pm TRIVIAL PURSUIT (Season 2 Premiere)

MONDAY, JANUARY 26
8:00-9:00pm WILD CARDS (Season 3 Premiere)
9:00-10:00pm SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (Encore Episode)”

What do you think? Which of these shows are you planning to watch on the CW?


