Midsomer Murders: Season 25; Acorn TV Previews New Episodes of British Crime Drama

Midsomer Murders is headed to Acorn TV with its 25th season. The four-episode season will premiere in December. The series has been renewed through season 26.

John Nettles, Daniel Casey, Barry Jackson, Jane Wymark, Laura Howard, Toby Jones, John Hopkins, Jason Hughes, Kirsty Dillon, Neil Dudgeon, Fiona Dolman, Tamzin Malleson, Gwilym Lee, Manjinder Virk, Nick Hendrix, and Annette Badland star in the British crime drama.

Acorn TV shared the following about the series’ return:

The beloved British crime drama, Midsomer Murders returns to Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ leading streamer for compelling international crime dramas and murder mysteries, with its 25th Season premiering exclusively in the US and Canada on Monday, December 8. Additional episodes will premiere weekly on the platform. Homicide, blackmail, greed, and betrayal: just a taste of what goes on behind the well-trimmed hedges of Midsomer County in this deliciously sinister series. This season is one of the wickedest yet with four brand-new feature-length mysteries to crack. From a mudlarking murder to a bowling club killing and a grammar school homicide, DCI Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon, Life of Riley) and DS Winter (Nick Hendrix, Marcella) solve perplexing crimes while also exploring the quirks of their delightfully picturesque yet deadly shire. As ever, DCI Barnaby is also joined by the inimitable pathologist Dr. Fleur Perkins (Annette Badland, Ted Lasso), his wife Sarah (Fiona Dolman, Unforgotten), daughter Betty (Isabel Shaw), and loveable dog Paddy. An Acorn TV Exclusive Series, Season 25 of Midsomer Murders is written by Julia Gilbert (Episode 1), Maria Ward (Episode 2), Jeff Povey (Episode 3) and Helen Jenkins (Episode 4), and is directed by Paul Gibson (Episode 1), Roberto Bangura (Episode 2), Darcia Martin (Episode 3) and Matt Carter (Episode 4). This season is produced by Peter Bullock and co-produced by Ian Strachan. Michele Buck, star Neil Dudgeon, and Louise Pedersen serve as Executive Producers. Produced by Bentley Productions for ITV, UK, and All3Media International, Midsomer Murders is based on Caroline Graham’s Chief Inspector Barnaby book series. EPISODE DESCRIPTIONS Episode 2501 – “Treasures of Darkness” – Premieres Monday, December 8 on Acorn TV After a series of death threats by a group of rival mudlarkers, Barnaby and Winter are drawn into a complex murder investigation. A jar containing human remains points to a heated treasure hunt dispute that turned deadly. Episode 2502 – “Lawn of the Dead” – Premieres Monday, December 15 on Acorn TV Barnaby and Winter investigate when Wilf, a grounds man and referee for Midsomer Deverell’s lawn bowling club, is found murdered after a close contest. The detectives uncover deadly rivalries, forbidden romances, and daring village secrets. Episode 2503 – “Death Strikes Three” – Premieres Monday, December 22 on Acorn TV When a booby-trapped cuckoo clock kills a guest at Godley Manor’s engagement party and turns the celebration into chaos, Barnaby and Winter must uncover a web of hidden pasts, family feuds, and ticking secrets before the killer strikes again. Episode 2504 – “Top of the Class” – Premieres Monday, December 29 on Acorn TV After a strict headteacher is brutally murdered during a PTA meeting, Barnaby and Winter dig into the case. To catch the killer, the detectives must sift through school scandals and witnesses with deadly secrets.

The preview for season 25 is below.

