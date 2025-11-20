Stargate: Prime Video Greenlights New Series with Original Creators of Sci-Fi Franchise

Get ready to head back through the Stargate. Prime Video has ordered a new series for the popular sci-fi franchise, which first arrived on the small screen in 1997 with Stargate SG-1. The franchise ended on the small screen with Stargate Universe in 2011.

According to Deadline, Martin Gero is behind the new Stargate series. He worked on several of the original Stargate series when they aired. Gero said the following about the upcoming Prime Video series:

“Twenty years ago, my first real job in television was as a Story Editor on Stargate: Atlantis. I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series, Stargate taught me everything about making television — it’s written into my DNA. I’m beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase. For those who’ve kept the gate active through conventions, rewatches, and unwavering faith — this one’s for you. And for those that are new to our world — I promise you’re in for something extraordinary.”

Nick Pepper, Head of US SVOD TV Development at Amazon MGM Studios, also spoke about the franchise’s return. He said:

“Stargate is an enduring, iconic franchise that has captivated audiences for decades with its bold exploration of humanity’s place in the cosmos. In partnership with our extraordinary creative team of Martin, Tory, and Joby, we’re honored to open this next gate to bring a visionary new chapter of this beloved franchise to our global Prime Video audience, one that honors the series’ rich legacy while propelling it into an ambitious and emotionally resonant future.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Stargate series when it arrives?