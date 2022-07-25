Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: Cancelled by TBS, No Season Eight for Late-Night Talk Show

Another series has been cancelled at TBS. The cable channel has dropped the Full Frontal with Samantha Bee talk show after seven seasons. The last episode aired on June 23rd and the show aired for 218 episodes.

Debuting on TBS in 2016, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is hosted by Bee, a correspondent on The Daily Show on Comedy Central for 12 years. Bee and her husband, Jason Jones, pitched comedy shows to several outlets and made a deal with TBS for The Detour, a scripted series that ran for four years. That relationship led to the development of Full Frontal which was paired with Conan O’Brien’s Conan talk show.

The comedy show’s Twitter account broke the news of the cancellation: “After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall. We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn’t wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang. To our loyal fans – we love you, you’re very special. Go home, and go home in peace.”

Full Frontal is leaving TBS to go spend more time with her family. — Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (@FullFrontalSamB) July 25, 2022

This is the latest TBS series to be cancelled following the recent Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Sitcom Chad was dropped ahead of its second season premiere and The Big D, a new dating competition series, was cancelled ahead of its launch. The Kill The Orange-Faced Bear comedy starring Damon Wayans Jr. was ordered to series in November but was axed just prior to the start of production.

What do you think? Are you a regular viewer of the Full Frontal with Samantha Bee TV series? If so, are you disappointed that this TBS show won’t be back for an eighth season?

