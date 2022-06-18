The Big D: TBS Dating Competition Series Cancelled Ahead of July Premiere Date

The Big D has been cancelled and pulled from the schedule, just ahead of its planned July 7th premiere on TBS, per Deadline. The new dating competition series, hosted by JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, features singles looking for love while their exes do the same. Promos were already airing on the cable channel. Sources say that the abrupt cancellation of the 10-episode show is essentially a “tax write-off.”

A spokesperson from TBS said the following about the cancellation:

“We’re assessing our schedule to ensure we have the right content mix to support our network strategies. We are grateful to JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, and the executive producers of Big D for their partnership through the process.”

The following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“The Big D, which was ordered in March 2021, takes on the relationship space with a twist, following recent divorcees as they search for romance in paradise with one catch: their exes will be along for the journey. Over the course of several weeks, 10 divorced couples move into a tropical Costa Rica villa together to re-learn how to date while looking for love with other contestants in the house. The group of divorcees engage in revealing relationship ex-ercises designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners and finally overcome the issues keeping them from getting back into the game. Each episode, one person who isn’t relationship material was set to be eliminated. Jealous exes might try to send their rival home or even defend their ex’s honor. In addition to hosting the series, Fletcher and Rodgers will be on the ground helping the divorcees get back into the dating game.”

Check out a preview for the cancelled TBS series below.

