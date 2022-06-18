Friday TV Ratings: Come Dance with Me, Dateline NBC, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Soul of a Nation, Friday Night Smackdown

Friday, June 17, 2022 ratings — New episodes: Come Dance with Me and Dateline NBC. Specials: Watergate: High Crimes in the White House and Soul of a Nation Presents: Sound of Freedom — A Juneteenth Celebration. Sports: Friday Night Smackdown. Reruns: American Ninja Warrior, 20/20, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and World’s Funniest Animals.





Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?