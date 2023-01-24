Drops of God: Apple TV+ Aquires Drama Series Based on Manga Series

Drops of God is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service has acquired the drama based on the manga from Tadashi Agi and Shu Okimoto. Starring Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita, the series follows a pair dealing with the death of an important figure in their lives. Upon the man’s death, his daughter learns she must compete against a man to take control of her inheritance.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced an eight-episode global acquisition of new multilingual French-Japanese drama “Drops of God” from Legendary Entertainment, adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi, with artwork by Shu Okimoto and published by Kodansha. “Drops of God” stars Fleur Geffrier (“Das Boat,” “Elle”) as Camille Léger and Tomohisa Yamashita (“The Head,” “Tokyo Vice,” “Alice in Borderland”) as Issei Tomine. The series is produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment. “Drops of God” finds the world of gastronomy and fine wines in mourning as Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, has just passed away at his home in Tokyo at the age of 60. He leaves behind a daughter, Camille (Geffrier), who lives in Paris and hasn’t seen her father since her parents separated when she was nine years old. When Camille flies to Tokyo and Léger’s will is read, she discovers that her father has left her an extraordinary wine collection – the greatest collection in the world according to the experts. But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Yamashita), who her father took under his wing and is referred to in Léger’s will as his “spiritual son.” But is his connection to Issei only spiritual? Written by series creator Quoc Dang Tran (“Marianne,” “Parallel”), executive produced by Klaus Zimmermann (“Borgia,” “Trapped”), and directed by Oded Ruskin (“No Man’s Land,” “Absentia”), “Drops of God” will premiere in 2023 on Apple TV+ excluding Japan. The series is presented in partnership with France Télévisions and Hulu Japan.”

A premiere date for the new drama will be announced later.

