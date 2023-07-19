Miracle Workers: Season Five — Has the TBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

It might take a miracle for this show to survive. Has the Miracle Workers TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on TBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Miracle Workers, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the TBS cable channel, the fourth season of the Miracle Workers comedy anthology series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass. Guest stars include Quinta Brunson, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Lolly Adefope, Paul F. Tompkins, and Lisa Loeb. Simon Rich created the show. Subtitled End Times, season four is set in a post-apocalyptic future. The story follows a wasteland road warrior named Sid (Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord named Freya (Viswanathan) as they face the most dystopian nightmare: settling for a more normal life in the suburbs. Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi).



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 19, 2023, Miracle Workers has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will TBS cancel or renew Miracle Workers for season five? Following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, several original TBS shows were cancelled and/or licensed to other company’s outlets. In October 2022, it was announced that season four of Miracle Workers would premiere in January, but that date came and went. The new episodes have finally surfaced, but TBS appears to be burning them off, running two at a time over five weeks in the middle of summer. In addition, the ratings are so low that we don’t have access to them. I suspect the company has essentially cancelled the series so that we won’t see a fifth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Miracle Workers cancellation or renewal news.



Miracle Workers Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Miracle Workers’ weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Miracle Workers TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if TBS cancelled this TV series instead?