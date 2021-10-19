The Bold and the Beautiful: 2021-22 TV Season Ratings (updated 10/19/2021)

In May 2020, The Bold and the Beautiful was renewed for two seasons by CBS. The current 35th season is the final year of that renewal. Will this daytime soap come back for season 36 or, could it be cancelled? Stay tuned.

Premiering on CBS on March 23rd in 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful revolves around the Forrester family and their fashion house, Forrester Creations, in Los Angeles. The daytime drama’s cast includes Matthew Atkinson, Katrina Bowden, Kimberlin Brown, Darin Brooks, Scott Clifton, Delon de Metz, Don Diamont, Sean Kanan, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Annika Noelle, Tanner Novlan, Denise Richards, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Aaron D. Spears, Rena Sofer, Heather Tom, Diamond White, and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood. Recurring players include Dick Christie, Jennifer Gareis, Avalon and Collette Gray, Ted King, Naomi Matsuda, Dan Martin, Alley Mills, Henry Joseph Samiri, Jeremy Ray Valdez, and Samantha Worden.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

You can see how the ratings for the four soap operas compare here.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: The 2020-21 season of The Bold and the Beautiful averaged a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 2.83 million total viewers.

Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

What do you think? Do you still like The Bold and the Beautiful TV series? Would you like to see it cancelled or renewed for additional seasons?