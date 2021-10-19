Days of Our Lives: 2021-22 TV Season Ratings (updated 10/19/2021)

There’s no need to worry about Days of Our Lives being cancelled right now. In May 2021, the venerable soap opera was renewed for two years by NBC, through the 58th season (2022-23). How long will Days continue after that? Could it move to the Peacock streaming service as an exclusively online series? Stay tuned.

Premiering on November 8th of 1965, Days of Our Lives is set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem. It revolves around the members of the Brady, Horton, and DiMera families — along with their friends, enemies, and lovers. Castmembers include Lucas Adams, Lamon Archey, Lindsay Arnold, Camila Banus, Brandon Barash, Brandon Beemer, Nadia Bjorlin, Raven Bowens, Tamara Braun, Bryan Dattilo, Mary Beth Evans, Dan Feuerriegel, Billy Flynn, Galen Gering, Stacy Haiduk, Deidre Hall, Jackée Harry, Drake Hogestyn, Jay Kenneth Johnson, Lauren Koslow, Martha Madison, Eric Martsolf, Marci Miller, Stephen Nichols, Emily O’Brien, James Reynolds, Suzanne Rogers, Sal Stowers, Alison Sweeney, Josh Taylor, Paul Telfer, Robert Scott Wilson, and Arianne Zucker.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

You can see how the ratings for the four soap operas compare here.

For comparisons: The 2020-21 season of Days of Our Lives averaged a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 1.70 million total viewers.

