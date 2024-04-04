Walker: Season Four Viewer Votes

Mysteries of the family’s past will be uncovered in the fourth season of the Walker TV show on The CW. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Walker is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of Walker’s fourth season episodes here.

A CW action series that’s a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, the Walker TV show stars Jared Padalecki, Ashley Reyes, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, and Odette Annable. Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Padalecki) is a widower and father who has his own moral code. As the story begins, he returns home to Austin, Texas, after being undercover for nearly a year. He tries to reconnect with his son August (Culley) and daughter Stella (Brinson), as well as his brother Liam (Allen) and parents Abeline (Hagan) and Bonham (Pileggi). At work, Walker’s former colleague Larry James (Bell) is now his Ranger Captain. In season four, it’s a season of change for Walker as his children flee the nest, a relationship with Geri (Annable) takes hold, and turmoil finds the Texas Ranger. But as Walker struggles to accept this new future, a gruesome serial killer from the past threatens to upend his life and the lives of those he loves. Against her better judgement, Cassie (Reyes) helps Walker hide the investigation from Captain James but stumbles into a romantic entanglement. Meanwhile, Stella and August find themselves on a dangerous journey to uncover mysteries of the Walker family’s long-forgotten past.





What do you think? Which season four episodes of the Walker TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should Walker be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on The CW?