Time Tunnel, Land of the Giants, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea: Reboots of Irwin Allen Series in the Works

Get ready to see more of Irwin Allen’s work on the small screen. According to Deadline, Legendary Television is working with Akiva Goldsman to develop three reboots of classic ABC television series based on The Time Tunnel, Land of the Giants, and Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea. All three shows aired on the network during the 1960s.

The following was teased about the plans for the three series:

“Goldsman and Legendary Television are crafting a unified vision for these stories, bringing modern sensibilities to their appeal and expanding upon his success in revitalizing the Star Trek universe. Jon Jashni serves as executive producer, guiding the effort to reintroduce these popular franchises to a new generation, with Derek Thielges co-producing.”

Additional details for the shows will be announced later.

