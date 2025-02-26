Daredevil: Born Again: Disney+ to Release Punisher Special Starring & Co-Written by Jon Bernthal

Daredevil: Born Again premieres next week on Disney+, and it will give fans a look at the Punisher. However, fans will see even more of the character in the future.

According to EW, the streaming service has ordered a special starring and co-written by Jon Bernthal as The Punisher. Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel of Television, teased the following about the special:

“It’s like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story. It’s so exciting. Bernthal is a generational actor. He’s incredible what he brings to all the roles he plays, but particularly Frank Castle. And he’s a great writer. He knows the character inside and out…. Also, I love Punisher, but I love Jon’s Punisher in particular. The idea that he’s in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever.”

He also teased that fans will Matt Murdock go to Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again because Matt needs something done that, he is unwilling to do himself.

Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Ayelet Zurer, and Wilson Bethel star in Daredevil: Born Again. The series premieres on March 4th and has already been renewed for a second season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Punisher? Are you excited there will be more of his story?