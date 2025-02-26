The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season Two Premiere Date and First Scene Released by AMC

The Walking Dead: Dead City has a return date. Season two of The Walking Dead spin-off series will premiere in May. AMC announced the release date with a video showing the first scene of season two. The first season premiered in June 2023.

Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, Trey Santiago-Hudson, Charlie Solis, Michael Anthony, Alex Borlo, David Chen, Randy Gonzalez, Alex Huynh, Aixa Kendrick, Karina Ortiz, Caleb Reese Paul, Eleanor Reissa, John Wu, and Logan Kim star in the series which follows Neagan and Maggie in Manhattan.

AMC shared the following about season two of the series:

“In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.”

The Walking Dead: Dead City returns on May 4th. Check out the first scene of season two below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this AMC series? Are you excited about season two?