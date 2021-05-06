Vulture Watch

Has this former ABC show found a permanent new home? Has the Kids Say the Darndest Things TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Kids Say the Darndest Things, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Kids Say the Darndest Things is based on the CBS program that was hosted by comic Bill Cosby (1998-2000). That series was based on a feature of Art Linkletter’s House Party radio show (1945-67) and the television program that followed, Art Linkletter’s House Party (1952-69). In the reimagined format, in-studio segments and taped pieces featuring real kids from across the country are played out in front of a live audience. Host Tiffany Haddish interacts with real kids who often have their own innocently entertaining points of view. Each episode features Haddish guiding kids through unrehearsed conversations to get their unfiltered opinions about their lives, interests, and perspectives on the world.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Kids Say the Darndest Things averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.66 million viewers. Compared to season one on ABC, that’s down by 39% in the demo and up by 1% in viewership. Find out how Kids Say the Darndest Things stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 7, 2021, Kids Say the Darndest Things has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Kids Say the Darndest Things for season three? The first season aired on ABC and was subsequently cancelled. It was then revived by CBS. The show appears to be relatively inexpensive to make and it’s also produced by CBS Studios the company profits on two fronts. I suspect that it will be renewed for a third season despite soft ratings. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Kids Say the Darndest Things cancellation or renewal news.



