Down Cemetery Road: Apple TV+ Previews Detective Series Starring Emma Thompson & Ruth Wilson

Down Cemetery Road is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service has released a trailer for the series, which is set to arrive in October. The series is inspired by a novel from the Mick Herron “Zöe Boehm” book series.

Emma Thompson, Ruth Wilson, Adeel Akhtar, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Tom Goodman-Hill, Darren Boyd, Tom Riley, Adam Godley, Sinead Matthews, Ken Nwosu, Fehinti Balogun, and Aiysha Hart will star in the eight-episode detective drama, which will follow a detective as she investigates a child’s disappearance.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Today, Apple TV+ unveiled the captivating trailer for the highly anticipated new thriller “Down Cemetery Road,” starring and executive produced by Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award and Emmy Award winner Emma Thompson, and also starring Golden Globe Award and two-time Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson. The eight-episode series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, October 29 followed by new episodes every Wednesday through December 10. When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Trafford (Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead. The ensemble cast includes BAFTA Award winner Adeel Akhtar, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Emmy Award nominee Tom Goodman-Hill, BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd, Tom Riley, SAG Award nominee Adam Godley, Sinead Matthews, Ken Nwosu, Fehinti Balogun and Aiysha Hart. Produced by 60Forty Films, “Down Cemetery Road” is written by Morwenna Banks (“Slow Horses”), who also serves as executive producer alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, Thompson, and “Down Cemetery Road” author Mick Herron. Natalie Bailey (“Bay of Fires”) serves as lead director for the series.”

The trailer for Down Cemetery Road is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Apple TV+ in October?