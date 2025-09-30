Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Poser: Netflix Orders YA Drama series from Lauren Iungerich (On My Block)

by Regina Avalos,

Netflix TV Shows: canceled or renewed?

(Netflix)

Poser is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the YA drama from Lauren Iungerich, who co-created On My Block.

Deadline shared the following about the plot of the series:

“The eight-episode Poser explores toxic female friendship through the lens of a sexy, emotional thriller with a premium feel. It centers around two estranged, former best friends. When one of them is given a chance to live the life she’s long coveted, and maybe get answers as to why they fell out years ago, she finds herself in a psychological game of revenge, betrayal, and heartbreak—ultimately altering their lives, and those around them, forever.”

The premiere date and additional details for the Netflix series will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Netflix when it arrives?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x