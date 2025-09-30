Poser: Netflix Orders YA Drama series from Lauren Iungerich (On My Block)

Poser is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the YA drama from Lauren Iungerich, who co-created On My Block.

Deadline shared the following about the plot of the series:

“The eight-episode Poser explores toxic female friendship through the lens of a sexy, emotional thriller with a premium feel. It centers around two estranged, former best friends. When one of them is given a chance to live the life she’s long coveted, and maybe get answers as to why they fell out years ago, she finds herself in a psychological game of revenge, betrayal, and heartbreak—ultimately altering their lives, and those around them, forever.”

The premiere date and additional details for the Netflix series will be announced at a later time.

