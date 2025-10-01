Menu

Family Guy: Hulu Releases Trailer and Key Art for New Halloween Special

by Regina Avalos,

Family Guy TV show on FOX: (canceled or renewed?)

Family Guy is returning to Hulu with a brand-new Halloween special later this week, and the streaming service is giving viewers a sneak peek with the release of a trailer.

Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, and Arif Zahir will star in the special episode of Family Guy. Hulu revealed the following about the episode:

“In the new Halloween special, ‘A Little Fright Music,’ Brian and Stewie realize there is a shortage of quality Halloween songs, so they set out to write a hit, and Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick or treating can have deadly consequences.”

The trailer and key art for the special are below—the special airs on Hulu on October 6th. The series is set to return with a new season in 2026.

(Hulu)

What do you think? Will you watch the Family Guy Halloween special on Hulu?


