Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam: Prime Video Docuseries Explores Giant Fraud Scheme in Hollywood

Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam is coming soon to Prime Video. The streaming service has released details about the new docuseries, which will explore the $650 million fraud scheme that took over Hollywood. The three-part series will air later this month.

“Prime Video revealed the shocking trailer for Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam. Executive produced and directed by two-time Emmy Award-nominated Rebecca Chaiklin, the series chronicles the meteoric rise and catastrophic fall of Zach Horwitz, an aspiring actor described by friends as obsessed with achieving A-list status, as he orchestrates one of Hollywood’s most audacious financial frauds. The series will debut on October 17, 2025, in over 240 countries and territories. From Indiana to Los Angeles, the series unravels how Zach, an aspiring actor, constructed an elaborate Ponzi scheme to finance his relentless pursuit of Hollywood fame, creating a persona of wealth and success through fake connections to powerful CEOs and industry executives. After establishing the façade of a successful Hollywood company, he attracted wealthy investors while funding his lavish lifestyle of luxury cars, courtside seats, and a $5.7 million home—all while attempting to buy his way into an acting career. Through intimate accounts from Zach’s inner circle— including his ex-wife Mallory, who fell in love with him as a teenager only to eventually discover that their life was full of lies; friends turned business partners; and a longtime mistress – the series uncovers the pathology of this larger-than-life character whom they all once admired. As his scheme unraveled, those who once admired him were left devastated and struggling to understand his motivations. Although Zach eventually faced the justice system, questions remain about the whereabouts of over $200 million in funds that he collected from investors. Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and produced by Library Films, VICE Studios, and Article 19 Films. In addition to Chaiklin, Danny Gabai, Alice Bristow, and Chris Smith serve as executive producers.”

