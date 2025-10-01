Doc: Season Two; Scott Wolf to Return to FOX Series for Multiple Episodes

Doc will see the return of Scott Wolf during season two. Even though his character was fired during the season one finale, viewers will see more of him on the FOX medical drama.

Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Patrick Walker, Charlotte Fountain-Jardim, and Felicity Huffman star in the series, which follows Dr. Amy Larsen after she loses the memories of the last eight years of her life after an accident. During season two, she is dealing with the slow return of some of her memories.

According to Deadline, Wolf will return for a multiple-episode arc. Showrunners Barbie Kligman and Hank Steinberg said the following about his return:

“We always knew when Richard got fired that would never be the last of him. But no one expected him to come back to Westside like this — least of all Amy.”

Doc is currently airing its second season on Tuesday nights.

