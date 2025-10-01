Playing Gracie Darling: Netflix Picks Up Australian Supernatural Mystery Drama Series

Playing Gracie Darling is set to arrive on Netflix later this year. The streaming service has picked up the Australian supernatural series.

Morgana O’Reilly, Harriet Walter, Rudi Dharmalingam, Pacquola, Annie Maynard, Dan Spielman, and Anne Tenney star in the series, which is created by Miranda Nation.

Deadline shared the following about the Netflix series:

“Coming from SPT’s Australia producer Curio Pictures, the mystery drama follows the story of 14-year-old Joni Gray, whose best friend, Gracie Darling, disappeared during a séance. Twenty-seven years later, in a small town where the local kids get their kicks with a game of ‘Playing Gracie Darling,’ another girl disappears. Joni, now a child psychologist, returns to the town to confront her deep fear of the unknown and find out what really happened to Gracie that fateful night.”

The premiere date for Playing Gracie Darling will be announced at a later time.

