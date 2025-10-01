Lioness: Season Three; Paramount+ Renews Taylor Sheridan Spy Series

Lioness will return for a third season. Paramount+ has renewed the Taylor Sheridan series with both Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana returning for the new episodes. Season two premiered last October. There were reports in August that the series would return for a third season.

Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Michael Kelly, and Morgan Freeman star in the series, which follows a covert military organization that embeds female operatives undercover.

Deadline shared the following about the series’ renewal and the delay between seasons:

“The Season 3 delay stemmed in part from the fact that, while Saldaña already had an acting deal in place spanning three seasons, Kidman had to make a new one for Season 3, which took awhile. It closed earlier this year when Season 3 was quietly greenlighted but not announced as producers had to work around its two stars’ busy film schedules. The long gap between Seasons 2 and 3 saw Saldaña join Kidman in the Oscar winner ranks for her performance in Emilia Pérez.”

The premiere date for Lioness season three will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Will you watch the return of this series?