When Hope Calls: Season Three: Great American Family Renews When Calls The Heart Spin-off

When Hope Calls will bring viewers back to Brookfield. Great American Family has renewed the When Calls the Heart spin-off series for a third season. The series is set to return with new episodes in 2026.

Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell, Sarah Fisher, Nick Bateman, Trevor Donovan, Wendy Crewson, Hanneke Talbot, Simon Arblaster, and Jon McLaren star in the series, which follows a pair of sisters who run an orphanage and those who live around them in the town of Brookfield.

According to Deadline, Great American Media President and CEO Bill Abbott said the following about the renewal:

“We are delighted to continue the journey of When Hope Calls. This series embodies the heart, hope, and values that resonate so strongly with audiences and define our brand. With a stellar cast leading the way, we look forward to continuing to share inspiring stories from Brookfield that viewers love.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this series? Will you watch season three?