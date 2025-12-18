Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season 10 Renewal & Premiere Date Set for BET Drama Series Ahead of Season Nine Finale

Tyler Perry’s Sistas is wrapping its ninth season later tonight on BET, but the series is not ending there. BET has renewed the series for a tenth season, and viewers will not have to wait long for it to premiere. New episodes will arrive in January.

KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, Devale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Brian Jordan Jr., Angela “Angie” Beyincé, Branden Wellington, Chris Warren, and Kevin A. Walton star in the series, which follows a group of Black women as they navigate the challenges in their lives and finding love in their 30s in the current dating scene with social media and dating apps taking over.

BET shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“BET proudly announces the return of Tyler Perry’s Sistas for its 10th groundbreaking season, premiering Wednesday, January 7, 2026. The series continues its record-breaking success, tracking to be the #1 scripted series on cable among Black adults 18-49 for five consecutive years and the #1 series on cable among all Black viewers for three consecutive years. Season 10 promises the laughter, love, and layered drama that have made Sistas a cultural phenomenon. Don’t miss the season premiere on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT, with all-new episodes dropping Wednesdays on BET.”

A preview for tonight’s finale announcing the renewal is below.

